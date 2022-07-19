Uhland gets a polling location, saving voters a drive into Kyle

People in Hays County can vote at any polling location in the county.

UHLAND, Texas — A big win for people in the eastern part of Hays County – a new early voting location will be coming to the Uhland area, specifically the Hays CISD Transportation building.

This will be Uhland’s only polling location, saving early voters a drive into Kyle.

The Hays County Commissioner’s Court approved the new polling location on Tuesday. In light of an early voting location closing down at Simon Middle School, this voting site in Uhland will serve the eastern part of the county.

Some members of the community told commissioners they were concerned the eastern side of the county would not get an early voting site in place of the one at Simon Middle School. They say the eastern part of the county goes largely ignored when it comes to voting access.

