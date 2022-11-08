Travis County voter turnout on first day of early voting up compared to 2021

Travis County saw around 4% of registered voters cast their votes on Monday, Oct. 24, while Williamson County saw close to 5%.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the 2022 November election is underway, and voter turnout for the first day in Travis County was better than last year.

Monday, Oct. 24, kicked off early voting for the Nov. 8 election. The Travis County Clerk's Office reported that, between in-person voting and mail-in ballots received, 3.99% of registered voters have already cast their votes. A total of 25,343 people voted in person on Monday, with nine limited ballots and 10,041 mail-in ballots recorded on Monday as well.

That's an improvement compared to last year's fall election. On the first day of early voting for the November 2021 election, the Travis County Clerk reported that 0.79% of registered voters cast their ballots. A total of 5,164 people voted in person and 1,582 mail-in ballots were recorded on Oct. 18, 2021.

The difference between the turnout numbers is to be expected, as there are bigger races on the ballot this election.

Williamson County has so far seen a comparable early voting turnout to Travis County's this year. The county's elections division reported that 4.72% of registered voters cast ballots on Monday, Oct. 24. Including in-person, mail-in and limited ballots, a total of 19,608 ballots were recorded on Monday.

Early voting for the 2022 general election runs from Monday, Oct. 24, until Friday, Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

This election, Central Texas residents are casting their votes in local, state and federal races, from who will be Austin's next mayor to who will be the next governor of Texas. Check out KVUE's voter guide for everything you need to know about voting in the election, from polling locations and mail-in ballot information to what you may see on your ballot.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter