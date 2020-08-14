Voting centers and election workers needed, Travis County Clerk says

The Travis County Elections Division is asking for help ahead of the Nov. 3 election

AUSTIN, Texas — The Nov. 3 election is right around the corner, and the Travis County Elections Division is preparing for a record voter turnout.

That's why Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir is asking for help.

"With record voter turnout expected in Travis County, a record number of voting centers and election workers are needed to make sure voters can exercise their right to vote safely and conveniently," said DeBeauvoir.

She is asking anyone who owns or manages a facility to consider using it as a voting center.

The facilities must meet the criteria below:

At least 1,500 square feet

Up to code under the Americans with Disabilities Act

Accessible parking

Wide hallways

Anyone interested should go to VoteTravis.com and fill out an interest form. The deadline is Aug. 21.

If you don’t have a facility but still want to be involved, click here for more information on how to become a poll worker.

On July 14, the Primary Runoff Election Day in Texas, 38,688 people cast their ballots in the county for a total of 140,767 out of the 828,644 eligible registered voters. That's a turnout of 16.99%. DeBeauvoir initially estimated at least 15% of the county's registered voters would cast their ballots, but said the county smashed records.

Before the general election on Nov. 3 visit VoteTexas.gov to see if you are currently registered to vote and find out how to register if you aren't.