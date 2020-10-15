Encounter long voting lines in Austin? Here's a letter of excuse

Early voting ends on Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's that time of the year again where you can exercise your civic duty and cast your ballot, and if you encounter long voting lines, you now have a letter of excuse thanks to Mayor Steve Adler.

Early voting began on Oct. 13, and there was quite the turnout in Travis County. More than 35,000 people voted in person in Travis County during the first day of early voting, which is an increase of more than 2,000 compared to the first day of early voting in 2016.

Mayor Adler tweeted a letter of excuse on Thursday.

"Voting is the cornerstone of our republic and essential to the function of our society. You've got to vote," the mayor wrote in part on Twitter.

Early voting ends on Oct. 30 and Election Day is Nov. 3. Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can check out this article to see how long the wait times are in the Austin area.

