AUSTIN, Texas — National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, so expect to see more volunteers out trying to create voter awareness.

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming November election is just around the corner and Travis County is looking to break a record in the number of people registered.

Travis County saw a record turn out in 2018, and this year the county is looking to have more than 800,000 people registered to vote. If that happens, the tax office said it will be the highest number of registered voters the county's ever seen.

National Voter Registration Day is an unofficial holiday that has only been around a few years. The point of it is very clear: to encourage people to get out there and make sure they're registered to vote in the upcoming election.

RELATED: Travis County sees record voter registration, analyst says change is only made at the polls

There are still millions across the country, and thousands in Travis County, who haven't registered.

“In Travis County, there are nearly a hundred thousand eligible citizens who are either not registered to vote nor have updated their voting address,” Travis County Commissioner Jeff Travillion told KVUE earlier this month.

County officials are looking to improve those numbers.

RELATED: Voters turning out in record-setting numbers in Austin area, across Texas this 2018 election

“We want our democracy to be robust and one way to have it be robust is to make sure people use it and are actively engaged,” said Bruce Elfant, Travis County Tax Assessor-Collector. “The sad thing is that the United States is about 100th in the world in voter turnout and Texas is about 47th among the states in voter turnout. So, we're just about the worst of the worst.”

How to register to vote in Texas:

First, double check to make sure you haven't already registered to vote. To see your voter registration status, click here.

If you're not registered to vote yet, pick up an application at your Voter Registar's Office. Often times, the Registar's office will be the Tax Assessor-Collector. In some counties, the county clerk and elections administrator provide registration forms. To find a county registration official near you, click here.

Click here to download the online form. Once you fill it out, turn it into one of your county registrar's offices.

All applicants should receive their voter registration certificate in the mail 30 days after applying. Double check that your certificate has all of the correct information on it. If there are errors, immediately alert your local registrar.

If you want to check if you're registered, check with the Secretary of State Office. If you registered close to the deadline, your registration may not be showing online.

If you live in Travis County, you can also check VoteTravis.com to check your registration directly with the county.

In last November’s midterm election, more than 4 million Texans who were old enough to vote weren't registered.

Expect to see more volunteers out on Tuesday, especially on college campuses and the five Travis County tax office branches.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is hosting a special event starting at 10 a.m. It will be at the office at 2121 East Sixth St.



The deadline to register is Oct.7.

WATCH: Travis County training volunteer voter registrar deputies

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Woman commits suicide after realizing she was involved in Austin-based romance scam

'No hippos were harmed.' Lakeway mother sets record straight after gender reveal goes viral

Austin resident Jared Padalecki to star in 'Walker, Texas Ranger' reboot: report



