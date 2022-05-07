Travis County Clerk's Office seeking poll workers for May 7 election

The positions are offering $15 to $17 an hour.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Clerk's Office is currently hiring poll workers for Election Day, May 7.

Travis County's Elections Division is offering $15 to $17 an hour. Anyone interested in applying should email erecruiting@traviscountytx.gov or call 512-854-4996. More details are also posted on the clerk's website.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are 31 Travis County early voting polling places for the May 7 elections. You can view them by clicking here for the full list.

This Election Day, voters will get the opportunity to weigh in on two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, as well as a number of other contests, from local propositions to city council seats.

For a guide to Election Day, click here.