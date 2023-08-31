Travis County will have new voting locations this November

Earlier this week, Travis County commissioners approved a list of 32 early voting locations and 145 Election Day locations for the Nov. 7 election.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — This November, Travis County voters will be able to cast their ballots at new polling locations.

Earlier this week, Travis County commissioners approved a list of 32 early voting locations and 145 Election Day locations for the Nov. 7 election.

The new additions to the list of polling locations include the Cepeda Branch Library, Huston-Tillotson University and St. Edwards University.

In addition to the new sites, voters will also be able to cast their ballots during extended hours. The four mega-centers listed below will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. on the first and last day of early voting:

Ben Hur Shrine Center, located at 7811 Rockwood Lane

Austin Permitting & Development Center, located at 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Drive, Room 1407

Millennium Youth Complex, located at 1156 Hargrave St., East Media Room

Southpark Meadows, located at 9600 S. Interstate 35 frontage road, Ste. 200

All other locations will be open during normal voting hours.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 23, through Friday, Nov. 3. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Below is the early voting schedule:

Monday, Oct. 23: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. (mega-centers open until 10 p.m.)

Tuesday, Oct. 24 - Saturday, Oct. 28 : 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29: noon – 6p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30 – Thursday, Nov. 2: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. (mega-centers open until 10 p.m.)

Travis County voters can find their personal sample ballot, polling locations, a wait time map and voter ID requirements at VoteTravis.com. The ballot will include 14 state constitutional amendments, Travis County bond propositions and candidates and propositions from 17 other local jurisdictions.