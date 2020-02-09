Travis County clerk urges voters to submit mail-in ballot applications early

The last day the clerk's office can receive applications for voting by mail is Friday, Oct. 23.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — If you are planning to apply to vote by mail in the November election, the Travis County clerk says you should get your application in sooner rather than later.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir said her office is receiving a high volume of applications for mail-in ballots and she recommends sending in your application as soon as possible.

DeBeauvoir also said that because of the number of applications coming in, the clerk's office is unable to send notifications of receipt or acceptance. The office will only notify you if your application is rejected or incomplete.

Due to the volume of applications we are unable to send notifications of receipt or acceptance. We will notify you if your application is rejected or incomplete.

In recent months, a legal battle has continued over whether voting by mail should be expanded in Texas – however, as of Sept. 2, the law remains unchanged. Voters must be over the age of 65, have a disability or illness, be out of the county during the election period or be confined to jail to request an absentee ballot.

The last day the county clerk's office can receive applications for mail-in ballots for the November election is Friday, Oct. 23. If you are voting in-person, early voting will run from Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Travis County election officials say this election will cost nearly $7 million, about $3 million more than usual. The additional funds are needed to ensure voter safety and to make sure the election runs as smoothly as possible.