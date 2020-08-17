Meet the candidates for Travis County judge

Republican nominee Michael Lovins and Democratic nominee Andy Brown are vying to replace former Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Republican and Democratic parties on Monday announced their candidates for Travis County judge, replacing former Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, who was recently sworn in as a Texas state senator after securing a victory in the special election to replace Sen. Kirk Watson.

The Travis County Republican Party (TCRP) elected Michael Lovins, a local attorney with The Law Offices of Michael E. Lovins. He formerly worked with the firm McGinnis, Lochridge and Kilgore.

"Michael Lovins is going to be an outstanding candidate for County Judge and we are thrilled that he is willing to step up and run in this critical election," TCRP Chairman Matt Mackowiak said. "Michael is a widely respected local attorney, a member of the Federalist Society and a community leader in Oak Hill, where his family lives. He is running to put taxpayers first. He is exactly what taxpayers need in the office of county judge."

"I am honored to accept the Republican nomination for Travis County Judge," Lovins said. “On day one, I will prioritize public safety for all Travis County residents by proposing a budget that fully funds our county sheriff’s office and expands county law enforcement patrols within the City of Austin. I will always support the men and women who protect our community, including by increasing training and ending policies that lead to unjust results. I will also focus on expanding access to affordable health care for those served by county health care programs. I am running to ensure that Travis County remains a safe community with a vibrant economy that is affordable for families to live. As Travis County Judge, my focus will be on local solutions for the challenges our community faces, not national liberal agendas driven by progressive special interests."

Lovins lives in Austin with his wife of 15 years, two daughters and one son.

The Democratic Party elected Andy Brown, a local progressive leader.

"Thank you to the precinct chairs for the faith they have placed in me. I look forward to representing our party on the ballot in November," Brown said Monday. "Thank you to Commissioner Travillion and Dyana for running strong progressive campaigns that advanced our shared values. Together, we will continue to work to transform our community. We have an election to win in November and I look forward to making my case to all Travis County voters. Our campaign will focus on criminal justice reform, quality healthcare for all, ethics reform, COVID-19 recovery and economic recovery."

Brown, a local attorney and community activist, formerly served as a senior political advisor for Beto O'Rourke and is the former chair of the Travis County Democratic Pary. He now lives in Hyde Park with his wife, Sarah, and kids Hattie and Franklin.

Since Eckhardt stepped down earlier this year, Judge Sam Biscoe has been serving in her place.