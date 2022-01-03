Travis County Clerk website back online after technical issues on Election Day

The Travis County Clerk website was not loading on Tuesday night as Central Texans looked for results from the March 1 primaries.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Clerk’s website experienced technical issues on Tuesday night as Central Texans looked for results from the March 1 primaries.

Users reported various error messages when bringing up the site, as well as slow loading times.

The main Travis County website did, however, appear to be working.

Around 7:40 p.m., the Travis County Clerk’s Office said it was working to fix the issue.

Our IT team is working on re-directing the County Clerk’s website to the Travis County website. Results will be posted shortly. — Travis County Clerk (@TravisCoClerk) March 2, 2022

"We’re working on redirecting the County Clerk website to the Travis County website," a spokesperson said. "Results will be posted shortly."

The website has since been redirected and is working again.

No other information was available on what caused the problems.

