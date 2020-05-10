What do I do with my mail-in ballot if I decide to vote in person?

Questions continue to come into our newsroom about voting and the election, so the KVUE Defenders are answering a few.

Question: "I received a mail-in ballot but have decided to vote in person. What do I do with this ballot?"

Answer: Election officials say if you have been approved for and received a ballot-by-mail but choose to vote in person, you must bring your mailed ballot to the polling place where you go to vote and surrender that ballot to the on-site elections administrator.

Question: "Can someone else drop off my mail-in ballot with my ID?"

Answer: No. Election officials say voters can only hand-deliver their own personal mail-in ballot, not anyone else's. Ballots delivered for someone else will not be accepted or counted.

We want to know what questions you have. Text them to 512-459-9442 and we'll do our best to answer them.