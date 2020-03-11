Election Day updates in Central Texas: What you need to know

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s officially Election Day! Polls across Texas will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as you get in line before 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.
Once the polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3, KVUE will keep track of the 2020 election results here. Mail-in ballots that are postmarked before Nov. 3 can be received by local elections offices by 5 p.m. the day after Election Day, so mail-in ballots in Texas are expected to take longer to tally.
Be sure to download KVUE's app to get updates as they come in: kvue.com/app. On the KVUE app, you can customize the type of content you would like to be notified about and see the most, including election and voting information. Find out how to customize KVUE's app here.
Election Day Top Stories
- Voting on Election Day? Here are the voting wait times in the Austin area
- How do I find my polling place in Central Texas?
- Need a ride to the polls? Here are free or reduced options for Central Texas voters
- November voter guide: What you need to know to vote in Central Texas
- Project Connect: What to know about the proposed $7.1B public transit plan
- How Austin is preparing for Election Day
Updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest election updates Tuesday.