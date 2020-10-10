Texas attorney general appeals judge's injunction blocking the restriction of ballot drop-off locations

On Friday, a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction that blocked Gov. Greg Abbott's order limiting ballot drop-off locations to one per county.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wants Gov. Greg Abbott's order to restrict mail-in ballot drop-off locations to one per county to be enforced.

On Saturday, Paxton filed an emergency motion to block a federal judge's preliminary injunction, granted on Friday, that bars the enforcement of Abbott's Oct. 1 order limiting ballot drop-off locations to one per county. Paxton's office said his motion is pending appeal in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman said Abbott's order placed an unacceptable burden on the voting rights of elderly and disabled Texans, a group likely to request absentee ballots and especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

Paxton, however, believes Abbott's order enhanced ballot security, according to his office. Abbott himself has stated that was the proclamation's intention.

"The district court’s order undermines our election security, disrupts the democratic process and will only lead to voter confusion. It cannot stand," Paxton said. "Mail-in ballots are particularly vulnerable to fraud. Protections that ensure their security must be upheld and my office will continue to fight for safe, free and fair elections."

On Oct. 2, the Texas Alliance for Retired Americans sued in federal court, claiming the governor’s proclamation "threatens the right to vote for countless lawful Texas voters."

A third federal lawsuit was filed Oct. 6 by the Texas State Conference of the NAACP branches, claiming the governor’s proclamation was a "thinly veiled attempt to suppress the vote under the guise of 'enhancing ballot security.'" A hearing for that case has not been set.

A fourth lawsuit, filed in the Travis County District Court by the Anti-Defamation League, alleged the governor’s proclamation "violates the Texas constitution – in addition to being inconsistent with principles of efficient election administration and fundamental fairness to all Texas voters." That case was assigned to Travis County’s 353rd Civil District Court but a hearing has not been set.