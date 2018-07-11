AUSTIN — In Texas, Republicans have swept races for Attorney General, Comptroller, Agriculture Commissioner, Railroad Commissioner and Land Commissioner, continuing a state-wide winning streak dating to 1998.

Here is a run-down of the winners:

Ken Paxton (R) wins Attorney General race

Incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) will serve a second term after winning the 2018 race, beating opponents, Justin Nelson (D) and Michael Ray Harris (L).

Paxton was first elected as Attorney General in 2014. He has since been indicted by a Collin County grand jury on two counts of felony securities fraud and failing to register as an investment adviser with the state. He is accused of illegally recruiting investors for a tech company without telling investors he would receive a financial kickback.

According to his campaign website, Paxton is for: “preserving the constitution, securing our border, protecting the sanctity of life, second amendment, defending voter ID, guarding religious freedom, ensuring state sovereignty, standing with law enforcement, keeping Texas jobs and protecting taxpayers.”

Paxton will serve as Attorney General for the next four years.

Glenn Hegar (R) wins Comptroller race

Glenn Hegar (R) has won the race for Comptroller, defeating Joi Chevalier (D) and Ben Sanders (L). This will be Hegar’s second term in the position.

Hegar was first elected as Comptroller in 2014. Prior to that, he served in the Texas House of Representatives and the Texas Senate.

Hegar wishes to reform the tax code, increase government transparency, rein in government spending and cut regulation. He is pro-life and for the enforcement of Second Amendment rights.

His second term will run until 2022.

Sid Milller wins Agriculture Commissioner race

Sid Miller (R) will continue to serve as Ag Commissioner for a second term after winning the 2018 election, defeating Kim Olson (D) and Richard Carpenter (L).

Miller has served as Agriculture Commissioner since 2014. He previously served in the Texas House of Representatives for 12 years.

Miller is a defender of the Second Amendment, is pro-life, for fiscal conservativism and is a founding member of the Tea Party Caucus.

Ag Commissioners serve four-year terms.

Christi Craddick wins Railroad Commissioner race

Incumbent Christi Craddick will continue serving as one of three Railroad Commissioners, having won the 2018 election over Roman McAllen (D) and Mike Wright (L).

As a member of the Railroad Commission of Texas, Craddick will continue to oversee regulation of oil, gas, utilities and surface mining. The Commission has not regulated railroads since 2005.

According to her campaign website, Craddick wants to stop federal intrusion into Texas government and regulation, continue working toward U.S. energy independence, focus on efforts to educate the public about successful energy production, protect Texans’ private rights and implement conservative leadership.

Craddick was first elected to her Commissioner position in 2012 and her upcoming term will run until 2024.

George P. Bush wins Land Commissioner race

George P. Bush has won the Land Commissioner race over Miguel Suazo (D) and Matt Piña (L).

This will be Bush’s second term as Land Commissioner. He was first elected to the position in 2014.

This upcoming term will last four years.

Bush is for reducing the size of the government and increasing transparency, helping veterans get access to services they need and preserving and protecting the Alamo. Bush is pro-life and, according to his campaign website, “fought radical environmentalists and trial lawyers’ abuse of the Endangered Species Act” and “worked to empower parents to choose the best schools for their children.”

Bush is the grandson of President George H.W. Bush, son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and nephew of President George W. Bush.

