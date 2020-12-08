Sarah Eckhardt holds ceremonial swearing-in to mark new status as a Texas state senator

Eckhardt replaces Kirk Watson to represent the Texas Senate District 14.

AUSTIN, Texas — With a mask on and social distancing in place, former Travis County judge Sarah Eckhardt held a ceremonial swearing-in Wednesday to mark her new status as the Texas state senator for District 14.

The ceremony was held in the Senate Chambers at the Texas Capitol on Wednesday afternoon and was officiated by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. Eckhardt was officially sworn in on July 31.

"I appreciate Lt. Gov. Patrick for officiating my COVID-adapted swearing-in ceremony. I look forward to many lively discussions with him as we work together for the good of Texans across our great state," Eckhardt said. "Due to the pandemic, we are unable to celebrate this occasion with friends and supporters, but I look forward to celebrating when in-person events can be held safely."

In the July primary, Eckhardt faced State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez in the race to replace Kirk Watson, who retired from his state senator position earlier this year to become the founding dean of the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs. Eckhardt earned a higher percentage of the vote in the primary, but the race was set to go to a runoff in November.

Then on July 27, Rodriguez dropped out of the race, saying he wanted to focus his efforts on winning a Democratic majority and "promoting an aggressive, progressive agenda" in the Texas House of Representatives.

Prior to being elected to the State Senate, Eckhardt taught at the University of Texas, served as a prosecutor at the Travis County Attorney's Office and served on the commissioners' court representing Precinct 2. She was elected for a second four-year term as Travis County judge in 2018 but stepped down in March to run for State Senate District 14.