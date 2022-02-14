Primary runoff voter turnout in Central Texas so far is underwhelming

Fewer than 10% of registered voters have cast a ballot in each of the four largest Central Texas counties.

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting for the Texas primary runoff election ran from Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 20. But few people cast their ballots during the early voting period.

Below is a look at early voter turnout from some of the major counties in the KVUE viewing area. All data is from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.

Travis County

So far, 1.28% of registered voters in Travis County have cast a ballot in the Republican runoff, and 2.46% of registered voters have cast a Democratic ballot.

Williamson County

Williamson County is doing a bit better, with a total of 4.51% of registered voters casting a ballot during the early voting period. Three percent voted for Republican candidates, while 1.51% voted for Democratic candidates.

Hays County

Voters in Hays County are also struggling to vote. Only 2.67% have cast a ballot in the Republican runoff, while 2.01% have cast a ballot voting for Democratic candidates.

Bastrop County

So far, Bastrop County has the highest turnout among registered voters out of the four major counties, with 5.85% casting a ballot in the Republican runoff races and 1.8% voting in the Democratic runoff races.

During the March primary, fewer than 18% of registered Texans voted statewide, according to state data.

The Texas Tribune reports that that’s typical. Most midterm primary elections in Texas see fewer than a quarter of registered voters turn out.

Election Day for the Texas primary runoff election is Tuesday, May 24. All polling places across Texas will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as you get in line before 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.

