MJ Hegar to face Sen. John Cornyn in November

AUSTIN, Texas — MJ Hegar has won the Texas Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate general election in November, defeating State Sen. Royce West in a primary runoff election.

This is Hegar’s second bid for Congress in recent years. In 2018, she ran for the U.S. House of Representatives for Texas’ 31st Congressional District and won the Democratic nomination. But she was ultimately defeated by 3% in the general election by incumbent Republican John Carter.

After 11 p.m. on the night of the primary runoff election, Hegar claimed the victory, and West said a statement would come the following morning.

Before entering politics, Hegar – a Leander native – served three tours in Afghanistan as a combat search-and-rescue and medevac pilot for the U.S. Air Force. During a rescue mission, she was injured by enemy gunfire and, for her injuries, she received the Purple Heart. She has also been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with Valor.

Hegar believes every Texas citizen should have access to Medicare. She supports universal background checks for gun ownership, a ban on the sale of assault weapons to the public and has called for an end to open carry. According to her official website, she is an advocate for reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights and veterans’ rights. She has also said that Americans “must set aggressive goals for the expansion of clean, renewable energy” and that “Texas has the opportunity to be America’s leader in wind and solar energy.” To read more on Hegar’s stances on a variety of political issues, visit her website.