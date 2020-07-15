Texas Secretary of State website fixes technical glitch in runoff election results

Votes and percentages in regard to results were being affected by a glitch on the Texas Secretary of State's website election night.

Editor's note: The video above is a debate KVUE hosted between the U.S. Senate Democratic candidates.

A technical glitch on the Texas Secretary of State website Tuesday evening affected the tabulation of votes and percentages as voters track results in the primary runoff election.

At around 7:40 p.m., the Texas Secretary of State tweeted that the candidate names and the number of votes and percentages are not looking correct on the website Election night due to a "technical glitch."

By 8:22 p.m., the Secretary of State tweeted that their website vendor had fixed the error, clarifying that "this issue involved the display of the data on our dashboard—not the data itself."

"We apologize for any inconvenience, and we appreciate your patience," the Secretary of State wrote

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

KVUE will be bringing you the latest results, news and analysis as the July 14 primary runoff is underway in Texas. See the 2020 runoff election results online.

For the latest updates straight to your smartphone, make sure you download the KVUE app. Within the app, you can select the topics you want to be notified about, including Vote Texas and politics.