Justin Berry claims victory, will face Rep. Vikki Goodwin in November for Texas House District 47

Berry is a 12-year senior police officer and small business owner.

AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Justin Berry has claimed victory in the July runoff for Texas House of Representatives - District 47 against Jennifer Fleck (R). He will now face Rep. Vikki Goodwin (D) in the November election.

As of 11:15 p.m. on July 14, polls had Berry leading with 55% of the vote, over Fleck's 45%, with 59% of precincts reporting.

Berry is a 12-year senior police officer who recently received the Civic Leadership Award for his work with local charities. The Austin native and small business owner said he “knows firsthand the difficulties of excessive taxes and regulations that stifle entrepreneurs from achieving their dreams.” If elected as a state representative, Berry said he will use his background in law enforcement to protect the city, schools and private property. You can learn more about him on his website.

During her time as a Texas representative, Goodwin has helped pass several bills. She co-authored a bill on school finance reform (HB 3), and a bill that boosted retired teacher pay (SB 12). Goodwin, who is a University of Texas graduate, worked in the real estate market for 15 years and has participated in several local charities in civic programs, according to her campaign’s website. You can learn more about her on her website.

District 47 covers the western and southern parts of Travis County.

Election Day is on Nov. 3. If you didn’t register in time for the Texas Primaries, you have time to do so before the November Election on Nov. 3. You can check online to see if you are currently registered to vote. If you are not registered, you can register online through the Texas Secretary of State’s website.