Carrie Isaac claims victory, will face Rep. Erin Zwiener in November election for District 45

Zwiener is seeking to be re-elected in the upcoming November election.

AUSTIN, Texas — Carrie Isaac (R) will face Texas Rep. Erin Zwiener (D) in the November election after Isaac claimed victory against Kent “Bud” Wymore (R) in the 2020 July runoff to represent District 45 in the Texas House of Representatives.

Although the results are not yet final as of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Isaac said on Twitter, "The voters have spoken, and I’m honored to be the Republican nominee to be Hays and Blanco counties' next state representative!"

Zwiener was elected into office in 2019 and is hoping to be re-elected in the upcoming November election. Since becoming a representative, Zwiener has continued her activism, participating in protests and advocating on the House floor. She was one of the lead organizers of the electoral college protest at the Texas Capitol. You can learn more about her on her website.

Before Zwiener was elected, Isaac’s husband, Jason Isaac, held the position for District 45 as a Republican. If Isaac comes out victorious in November, she would flip District 45 back to Republican.

District 45 covers Hays and Blanco counties.

"Carrie Isaac is committed to the conservative values that make Texas the best state in the country, and I congratulate her on this important victory in the primary runoff election," said Gov. Abbott Tuesday night. "I encourage the people of Blanco and Hays counties to support Carrie in the General Election and flip this critical seat in the Texas House. From now through Election Day in November, we need all hands on deck to keep Texas red and secure this win for House District 45.”

Election Day is on Nov. 3. If you didn’t register in time for the Texas Primaries, you have time to do so before the November Election on Nov. 3. You can check online to see if you are currently registered to vote. If you are not registered, you can register online through the Texas Secretary of State’s website.