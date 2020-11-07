July 14 is Election Day: What to know

July 14 is the last day to cast your ballot for the 2020 primary runoff election.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is a debate KVUE hosted between U.S. Senate Democratic candidates MJ Hegar and State Sen. Royce West.

Early voting in Texas has ended for the 2020 primary runoff election.

The final day to cast your vote is Election Day, July 14.

Here is everything you need to know about voting, from polling sites to sample ballots.

Check to see if you're registered

You must be registered in order to vote in Texas. You can check online to see if you are currently registered to vote.

Where you can vote

You will want to see if the county you live in participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program (CWPP). If your county does participate in CWPP, you can vote at any polling place in the county. If your county does not participate in CWPP, you can only vote at the polling place assigned to you.

When you can vote

During early voting, polling place hours vary at each early voting location. On Election Day, however, all polling places across Texas are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What you need to have with you at the polling site

You need to have a form of identification when you go to cast your ballot. Here is a list of acceptable forms of photo identification:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

U.S. Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Passport (book or card)

If you don't have an acceptable form of photo identification, and cannot reasonably obtain one, you can bring one of the following in order to execute a "Reasonable Impediment Declaration":

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

What will be on your ballot

In the primary runoff, each party will choose its candidate for races that were left unsettled during the primary election in March.

All Texans will have the opportunity to vote for candidates in statewide races, but other contests will depend on where you live.

For the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas has 36 different congressional districts. At the state level, Texas is divided into 150 House districts, 31 Senate districts and 15 State Board of Education districts.

All U.S. and Texas House districts have an election this year, as well as one U.S. Senate office – incumbent John Cornyn’s seat – several Texas Senate seats and eight State Board of Education seats.

Since July 14 is the primary runoff election, ballots will be different for Democratic and Republican contests.

Your personal sample ballot with all local contests can be found on the voter website for the county you live in.

Travis County voters can visit the Vote Travis website, enter their details and click on “view my ballot.”

Williamson County voters can find their sample ballots on the Vote WilCo website by searching their details and clicking on their name.

Other counties’ websites can be found on the list maintained by the Texas secretary of state’s office.

The candidates

As part of its Emmy-winning Vote Texas initiative, KVUE hosted a debate on Feb. 18 between the U.S. Senate Democratic candidates facing incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn in the upcoming election.

The results

KVUE will be bringing you the latest results, news and analysis as the July 14 primary runoff is underway in Texas. See the 2020 runoff election results online.

For the latest updates straight to your smartphone, make sure you download the KVUE app. Within the app, you can select the topics you want to be notified about, including Vote Texas and politics.