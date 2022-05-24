Dan McQueen wins Republican primary runoff for U.S. House District 35

McQueen will face Democratic candidate and former Austin Councilmember Greg Casar in the November election.

AUSTIN, Texas — Dan McQueen beat fellow Republican candidate Michael Rodriguez in Tuesday’s primary runoff to become the party’s candidate for U.S. House Texas District 35.

McQueen, who won 61% of the vote to Rodriguez’s) 39% as of 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, will face Democratic candidate and former Austin Councilmember Greg Casar in the Nov. 8 general election.

District 35 covers East Austin and stretches down into Hays, Comal and Bexar counties.

McQueen and Casar are vying to replace Congressman Lloyd Doggett, who is running for a newly created district, District 37. Texas gained two new seats in the U.S. House of Representatives thanks to the state’s explosive growth. One of those new districts, District 37, is in the heart of Austin.

But McQueen faces slim chances of winning the safely Democratic district, which has been represented by Doggett since its creation in 2013. In the November 2020 election, Doggett won the district with 65% of the vote to Republican Jenny Garcia Sharon’s 30%. Under the district’s new borders following the latest redistricting map, it’s estimated Joe Biden would have won there by 46 percentage points in 2020.

McQueen served as the mayor of Corpus Christi for 37 days, from 2016 to 2017, before resigning. He also ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Missouri but withdrew before the Republican primary on Aug. 2, 2021.

McQueen recently touted what he calls the “AeroTae’ Sky-Jump flying motorcycle,” a personal flying vehicle he says could be used to fly above traffic. In February, McQueen told Texas Monthly he had been working on the AeroTae’ design for four to five years and built prototypes, none of which have taken flight.

Rodriguez is a graduate of Texas State University who served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army. He is currently serving in the Texas Army National Guard.

“I am family-focused, support freedom of choice, honest work and the common defense of our country,” Rodriguez said on his campaign website.