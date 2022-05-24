Mike Collier wins Democratic nomination for Texas lieutenant governor

Collier will now face incumbent Dan Patrick for the seat this November.

AUSTIN, Texas — Mike Collier defeated his opponent, Michelle Beckley, in the Democratic runoff election Tuesday for Texas lieutenant governor. He will now face incumbent Republican Dan Patrick in November.

Collier, a University of Texas graduate, previously won the Democratic nomination in the 2018 election but lost by nearly five percentage points, giving Patrick his second consecutive term as lieutenant governor. Patrick has served Texas in the role since 2014.

Earlier this year, Collier said his priorities would be standing up for Roe v. Wade, overturning the state’s cancellation of license to carry, public education and fixing the Texas power grid.

“I mean, we're still in real peril because the grid has not been fixed. And the cold snap was nothing more than a cold snap,” Collier said. “There's no time to slap ourselves on the back and say this grid is repaired. We would not survive another Uri, and that could happen. So, there's a lot. It's hard to say that there's one most important thing, but there's a lot of important things we have to do."

Meanwhile, opponent Beckley’s priorities were similar. The small business owner previously told KVUE her focuses would be health care and fixing the grid.

"Sure, we need to take the Medicaid expansion and reduce medical costs for all Texans, and we need to start focusing on fixing our infrastructure. It's not just the grid that is broken. We could barely get through this pandemic,” she said.

Beckley, a Texas A&M graduate, has served in the Texas House of Representatives since 2019, representing her constituents of the Denton County area.

Patrick released the following statement when he earned the Republican nomination earlier this year:

“The people of Texas have spoken with one conservative voice, confirming what we already know. Texans are committed to keeping our state on its conservative path.

“Under my strong conservative leadership, the Texas Senate has made history during the past two legislative sessions, clearly the most conservative in Texas and perhaps American history.

“Like Travis at the Alamo, I drew a line in the sand. I will not yield or waiver. I am resolved to continue the fight for the safety and liberty of Texas.

“There have been great victories across the state, and many great senators have been re-nominated for their seats, and we have many great new Republican candidates for Texas Senate who are well on their way to joining the Texas Senate for the 88th Legislative Session. I congratulate them all.