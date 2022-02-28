Texas primary election: What you should bring to the polls and what you can't wear

There are some rules you should know before heading out to cast your ballot.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas primary election is Tuesday, March 1. And as Texans head out to cast their ballots, it's important to remember polling location rules.

We broke down some of the main things to know before heading to a polling location.

What you need to bring to vote

To vote in Texas, you need to bring a form of identification to your polling location. Here is a list of acceptable forms of photo identification:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

U.S. Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Passport (book or card)

If you don't have one of the forms of ID listed above and can't reasonably obtain one, you can fill out a "Reasonable Impediment Declaration" at your polling place and present one of the following alternative forms of ID:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

No signs within 100 feet of polling places

When you arrive at your polling place, you will likely see a cone or other distance marker placed 100 feet from the entrance of the building. Inside that 100-foot mark, under Texas law, you cannot post, use or distribute any political signs or literature relating to a candidate, political party or measure appearing on the ballot in this election.

No phones within 100 feet of voting stations

Under Texas law, you cannot use wireless communication devices within 100 feet of voting stations – including cellphones. You are also not allowed to use mechanical or electronic devices to record sound or images within 100 feet of voting stations.

According to the Texas Secretary of State's office, devices that shouldn't be used in a polling place include:

Cellphones

Cameras

Tablets or laptops

Sound recorders

Any other device that may communicate wirelessly or be used to record sound or images

The Secretary of State's office asks that you wait until you are 100 feet away from the voting stations at your polling place before you take an "I Voted" selfie.

There are things you can't wear when voting

In Texas, there are rules about what you can wear when you're voting in person.

According to the Secretary of State's office, you cannot wear clothing or "any similar communicative device" relating to a candidate, measure or political party appearing on the ballot in the current primary election. However, you can wear such apparel relating to a candidate, measure or political party that does not appear on the ballot this Tuesday.

For example, if you wear a hat, T-shirt or button relating to someone who ran for president in November 2020, you would not be violating Texas law because that candidate will not appear on Tuesday's ballot.

The Secretary of State's office says that if you are wearing apparel relating to a candidate, measure or political party on the primary ballot, a presiding judge has the ability to enforce the law within the 100-foot marker outside of the polling place entrance. You could be asked to remove or cover up your apparel before entering the building.

