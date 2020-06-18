KVUE to host U.S. Senate Democratic primary runoff debate

The debate will air on TV and on KVUE's digital and social platforms on Monday, June 29, starting at 6:30 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — As part of its Emmy-winning Vote Texas initiative, KVUE will host a debate on Monday, June 29, between the U.S. Senate Democratic candidates competing in the July runoff election for a chance to face incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn in November.

KVUE Political Anchor Ashley Goudeau will serve as the debate's moderator.

Back in March, KVUE hosted a debate between Hegar, West and nine other Democrats on the ballot ahead of the primary election on March 3.

This June 29 debate will be held on the first day of early voting for the July primary runoff election. In addition to deciding whether Royce or Hegar will face Cornyn in November, voters will also vote in runoff elections for everything from U.S. House representatives to Travis County's district attorney. A special election will also be held to replace former State Sen. Kirk Watson for Texas Senate District 14.

Early voting for the July election runs from Monday, June 29, until Friday, July 10. Election Day is Tuesday, July 14.