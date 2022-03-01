Voting in Austin: Where you can vote in the March 1 Texas primary election

Here's where you can vote in Austin-Travis County on Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas primary election is almost here!

Voting locations in Austin will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1. However, as long as you get in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to cast your ballot.

In this election, Texans will be casting their ballots to choose candidates for some major positions, including the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, to name a few. For everything you need to vote, check out our voter guide.

According to the Travis County Clerk's website, there are dozens of polling locations to choose from in the Austin area. Here's an interactive map:

You can also see a list of Election Day voting locations in Travis County here.

In Travis County, you can vote at any polling location in the county as long as you're registered. However, there are some counties in Texas that don't allow you to vote at any location in the county you reside in. To see if the county you live in allows you to vote anywhere in your county, click here.

If you are only allowed to vote at certain locations, you can find out your polling location by visiting VoteTexas.gov.

For the latest election coverage, visit KVUE.com/VoteTexas. For results on Election Day, visit KVUE.com/Elections.