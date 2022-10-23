Texas politicians working hard to get voters to the polls

With midterm elections just weeks away, Texas politicians like U.S. Congressman Lloyd Doggett and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are urging people to vote.

AUSTIN, Texas — Both Democrats and Republicans across Texas are working hard to make sure voters get out to the polls for midterm elections.

On Sunday, the Travis County Democrats set out to bring voters together with the Turn Up The Vote rally, featuring music, speakers and a push to get people to the polls.

Republicans across Texas joined former President Donald Trump, urging people to vote.

"We're a little behind in some of these races across Texas. We're trying to close the gap with the enthusiasm that's generated here today," said Rep. Lloyd Doggett of District 35.

With midterm elections just weeks away, Texas Democrats like U.S. Congressman Doggett are working overtime.

"This election is absolutely as important as the presidential election," said Rep. Doggett.

He helped put together the Turn Up The Vote rally and concert, which featured locals artists and candidates hoping for a vote in November.

"My hope is that it will be a Democratic landslide and that the Democrats will take the Senate and the House and make some progress in Texas politics," said Bob Ogorzaly, who attended the event.

Democrats aren't the only ones setting their sights on Texas voters.

"They're against oil, God and guns and then they say they're going to do well in Texas," said Trump in Robstown, talking about Democrats running for office.

Attorney General Ken Paxton and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick joined Trump in South Texas.

"That's why it is so important to get everyone you know to vote every Republican all the way down the ballot," said Patrick.

Democrats like State Sen. Judith Zaffirini shared their stances in Austin on Sunday afternoon.

"I support the Second Amendment. I believe in responsible gun laws, including raising the age for buying an assault weapon from 18 to 21," said Sen. Zaffirini.

Voters like Molly Ogorzaly said each vote matters.

"A lot of people fought for the right to vote, and if you honor those people and you're patriotic, you will get out and vote," said Ogorzaly.

