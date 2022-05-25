Dawn Buckingham, Jay Kleberg to face off in November to become Texas land commissioner

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush is stepping down after his campaign for Texas attorney general.

AUSTIN, Texas — Democrat Jay Kleberg and Republican Dawn Buckingham will face off in November after winning their respective primary runoffs on Tuesday to become the next Texas land commissioner.

This year’s race featured a dozen candidates vying for the job, including eight Republicans and four Democrats. The tight playing field led to Tuesday’s runoff election for both parties.

Democratic candidate Jay Kleberg of Austin, director of the nonpartisan civic engagement group Texas Lyceum, said he disagreed with a School Land Board’s decision. He wants to remove a cap on how much money the board can give the State Board of Education.

The General Land Office is authorized to undertake land leases to develop solar, wind or other renewable energy. Kleberg, the former associate director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, also wants to capture and store carbon emissions beneath acres of state lands. He said doing this will reduce the state’s carbon footprint.

“We can start to reverse again that No.1 ranking as a [carbon dioxide] emitter in the nation by burying that in the ground, by operating more responsibly on General Land Office lands and by diversifying our portfolio into lower emission, cleaner energy production,” Kleberg said.

Dawn Buckingham of Lakeway was among the most high-profile GOP candidates and had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Buckingham has said the Alamo is a part of Texas heritage that needs protecting.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush is stepping down after his campaign for Texas attorney general. Bush lost to incumbent AG Ken Paxton in Tuesday's runoff election.

