Central Texas' March primary voter turnout has been abysmal, even with its low turnout history

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting for the March primary election started on Monday, Feb. 14, and ends on Friday, Feb. 25. Voters will choose party nominees for statewide seats, including governor, and district-based congressional and legislative seats.

Voter participation in midterm primary elections is low in Texas, historically. But mid-way through this early voting period, voter turnout for the three largest counties in KVUE's viewing area – Travis, Williamson and Hays counties – has been even lower, especially for the state's historical standards.

The voter turnout data is published daily by the Texas Secretary of State. KVUE broke down how each county's voter turnout has fared thus far into the early voting period when compared to the last midterm primary in 2018 (remember, the data from 2018 is for the entire voting period, while there are still five days to go until Friday, Feb. 25):

Travis County

In 2018, there were 733,906 registered voters in Travis County and 11.46% (84,080) of them cast ballots in the early voting period.

This year, there are 857,728 registered voters in Travis County. As of Feb. 20, 3.5% (30,077 total) of registered voters in Travis County had cast ballots.

So, 96.5% (827,651 total) of Travis County registered voters have not cast ballots.

Williamson County

In 2018, there were 316,004 registered voters in Williamson County and 20.11% (63,557) of them cast ballots in the early voting period.

This year, there are 399,779 registered voters in Williamson County. As of Feb. 20, 4.37% (17,473 total) of registered voters in Williamson County had cast ballots.

So, 95.63% (382,306 total) of Williamson County registered voters have not cast ballots.

Hays County

In 2018, there were 121,446 registered voters in Hays County and 19.75% (23,984) of them cast ballots in the early voting period.

This year, there are 158,152 registered voters in Hays County. As of Feb. 20, 4.08% (6,451 total) of registered voters in Hays County had cast ballots.

So, 95.92% (151,701 total) of Hays County registered voters have not cast ballots.

Everything you need to know at the polls

Here is a look at our March 2022 voter guide. It has everything you need to know before you head to the polls. Election Day is March 1.

