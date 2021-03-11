All 8 amendments to the Texas Constitution passed. But Travis County voters rejected 3 of them

The majority of Travis County voters who cast ballots this election voted against three of the propositions that ultimately passed.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — This November election, Texas voters weighed in on eight proposed amendments to the state constitution. All eight passed – but three wouldn't have if the election depended solely on Travis County voters.

For Proposition 3, which will prohibit state or local governments from prohibiting or limiting religious services, 62.42% of all Texas voters were for the prop and 37.58% were against it. But in Travis County, more voters were in favor of rejecting the amendment – 64.31% voted against it.

Travis County voters also did not vote in favor of two propositions related to judicial elections. Proposition 4 will change the eligibility requirements for judges to run for office and Proposition 5 will allow the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to accept complaints against, investigate and take action concerning, alleged misconduct by judicial candidates.

Texas voters overall voted to pass Prop 4, 58.75% to 41.22%, while the majority of Travis County voters (56.21%) voted against the prop. For Prop 5, Texas voters overall voted to pass the prop, 59.23% to 40.77%, while the majority of Travis County voters (54.36%) were against it.

The majority of Travis County voters who cast ballots this election did vote in favor of the other five amendments that passed.

