Did your political districts change? Here's how you can find out

The Texas primary election is March 1. But you may not live in the political districts you think you do, thanks to map changes made by lawmakers last year.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas voters will soon head to the polls to cast their ballots in the primary election. Voters will be choosing candidates for a number of races, including for the Texas House, Texas Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.

But before you head out to vote, there's something you should know: you may not live in the political districts that you think you do.

In October, after much debate between lawmakers, the Texas Legislature sent its final approved version of the state's redrawn political district maps to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk. The governor later approved them.

The maps have been met with great controversy. The State of Texas has been sued by voters and the U.S. Department of Justice alike.

The four new maps outline the districts for elections to the U.S. Congress, Texas House, Texas Senate and Texas State Board of Education for the next 10 years. In October, KVUE created the widget below, comparing the previous maps against the maps that are now in place.

(Note: At the time the maps were created, Gov. Abbott still needed to sign them, hence the label on the right.)

So now, the important questions: Did your political districts change and, if yes, what are your new districts? Luckily, The Texas Tribune has created an easy-to-use tool to help you find out.

You can access the Tribune's tool by clicking here. A box then prompts you to type in your address. Once selected, the page will become tailored to your results.

You'll be able to see your previous districts and your current ones for the U.S. Congress, the Texas House, the Texas Senate and the State Board of Education. The tool will also provide you with information about your district's demographics and how residents in your district have voted in previous elections.

Election Day for the Texas primary election is March 1. Early voting runs from Monday, Feb. 14, through Friday, Feb. 25.

