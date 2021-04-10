Monday is your last day to register to vote. Here's how

Early voting for the Nov. 2 election is just two weeks away.

AUSTIN, Texas — Monday, Oct. 4, is the deadline to register to vote in Texas for the Nov. 2 election.

In order to be eligible, you need to be at least 17 years and 10 months old and a resident of the county where you submit the application. You also must not be a convicted felon unless you’ve completed a sentence, probation or parole, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.

Applications can be downloaded from your county’s voter registration website and then mailed to the voter registrar.

If you live in Travis County, you can go to any public library or USPS office to pick up an application.

Early voting will run from Oct. 18 to Oct. 29 for the Nov. 2 election.

In Austin, one of the big ballot measures is Proposition A, which would connect the city’s population to the number of sworn police officers. It would require two sworn officers for every 1,000 residents.

Two State of Texas propositions that would amend the constitution could also pique interest in the election.

Proposition 3, if approved, would bar the state from prohibiting or limiting religious services.

Proposition 6, if approved, would allow people living in certain facilities to choose a designated caregiver for in-person visitation.

You can view sample ballots for Travis County here.