2020 Election: Pete Sessions wins Texas Congressional District 17 seat

AUSTIN, Texas — Pete Sessions (R) has won the Texas Congressional District 17 seat in the November general election.

Sessions defeated Rick Kennedy (D) with 55% of the vote.

The district’s incumbent, U.S. Rep. Bill Flores – a Republican – chose in September 2019 not to run in the 2020 election. Flores was serving his fifth term representing the 17th Congressional District after he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010.

The 17th district covers part of North Austin and Pflugerville, and Waco and College Station.

Sessions is a graduate of Southwestern University who was born, raised and now lives in Waco. Sessions is a pro-life conservative who says, according to his campaign website, he is dedicated to fighting to put the Trump Public Charge Rule – a rule to reduce the number of non-citizens on welfare – into law. He is also a lifetime member of the Texas Rifle Association. His campaign website says Sessions is also pro-second amendment, pro-family and pro-farmer and rancher.

Leading up to the election, KVUE Political Reporter Ashley Goudeau sat down with Sessions in August. Here is an inside look at her conversation with him.

Rick Kennedy released the following statement after the race was called:

"It is my hope that Mr. Sessions sees this win not as an opportunity to return to Congress and resume business as usual, but as a mandate to use his experience and seniority to the benefit of the people of Central Texas and the country."