U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett wins reelection in District 35

Doggett will serve another term after defeating Republican opponent Jenny Garcia Sharon.

AUSTIN, Texas — Democrat Lloyd Doggett will serve another term in the U.S. House of Representatives after defeating Republican opponent Jenny Garcia Sharon in Texas’s 35th Congressional District.

U.S. Rep. Doggett has served as a congressman since 1995. Over the past 25 years, his district boundaries and numbers have changed.

Doggett has served as the representative for the district since its creation in 2013. The district represents Central and northeastern Bexar, northwestern Caldwell, southeastern Comal, southeastern Hays and southeastern Travis counties.

On Tuesday with 19% of precincts reporting, Doggett had received 70% of the vote, while Sharon received 25%.

In 2018, Doggett received 71.3% of the vote to defeat Republican David Smalling and Libertarian Clark Patterson. Republicans face an uphill battle in the district, which leans 15 points Democratic, according to the Cook Partisan Voter Index.

Sharon describes herself as a pro-life Christian conservative and cancer survivor. On her campaign website she describes Americans she has “great admiration for,” including President Donald Trump.