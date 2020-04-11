2020 Election: Austin City Council District 6 goes to runoff between incumbent Flannigan, challenger Kelly

Incumbent Jimmy Flannigan and Mackenzie Kelly will face each other in a runoff election on Dec. 15 for the District 6 city council seat.

AUSTIN, Texas — Incumbent Jimmy Flannigan will go to a runoff election for the Austin City Council District 6 seat. He will face Mackenzie Kelly after no one received a 50% majority of the vote.

Flannigan led with 40.22% of the vote in the November general election, and Kelly finished with 33.44%.

The runoff election will be on Dec. 15.

Here is a look at the two candidates vying for the District 6 city council seat:

Jimmy Flannigan, incumbent

As a council member, he serves as Chair of the CAPCOG Economic Development board, Chair of the Council's Judicial Committee (expanded to the Public Safety Committee in June 2020), Chair of the Community Advancement Network, Vice Chair of the Council's Mobility Committee, a member of the Council's Audit & Finance Committee, on the executive committee of CAPCOG, and on the board of CAMPO, Hate Crimes Task Force, and Pecan Street Project.

He supports Project Connect and says he has worked hard “to ensure that we had a plan that was built for the future.” Flannigan is passionate about police reform over concerns about racism in the department and training at the cadet academy, according to our partners at the American Statesman. He has made clear his desire for the removal of Austin Police Chief Brian Manley.

Mackenzie Kelly

Kelly describes herself as a northwest Austin native, mother, wife, ex-volunteer firefighter and public safety advocate.

She is the president of Take Back Austin, a local advocacy group aimed at "restoring common sense and community impact in our local governance" and "exploring common-sense solutions for the challenges we face."

Mackenzie is no stranger to the politics of the district, having run for the first election under the 10-1 plan in 2014. She finished with around 9% of the vote.

Kelly wants to lower runaway property taxes and reduce regulatory burdens on Austin's business community, keep Austin safe by fully funding law enforcement and wants to reverse Austin's homeless camping ordinance.