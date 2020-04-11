Incumbent Greg Casar clinches District 4 seat for third term in the Austin City Council

Incumbent Greg Casar defeated his opponents in the race for the District 4 seat.

AUSTIN, Texas — Incumbent Greg Casar will retain his Austin City Council District 4 seat.

Casar is the son of Mexican immigrants and the youngest person ever elected to the city council. He describes himself a labor and community organizer.

He's the sponsor of Austin's paid sick days law that the Austin American-Statesman called, "the most progressive local labor policy in Texas and the American South."

According to his website, while on the council, he has passed policies to "disrupt" mass incarceration and deportation, support Planned Parenthood and to "end inexcusable tax breaks for the wealthiest."

Casar plans to address both the public health crisis and the economic disaster Austin is facing. He also wants to work to end displacement and focus on rethinking policing and public safety.

Here's a bit of background on his opponents:

Louis C. Herrin III

Herrin has lived in the District 4 area for over 20 years, according to his website. He graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He is now an environmental engineer with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, where he has worked for almost 40 years.

He is the president of the Home and School Association at St. Louis Catholic School, co-chairman of the Campus Advisory Committee at Johnson High School, and a member of the Finance Board at St. Ignatius Catholic Church.

Among his top priorities are preventing the defunding of the police and reinstating the city's camping ban.

Setepenre describes himself as a "self-funded, gay eco-socialist" who is running in favor of “all things progressive.”

According to KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Setepenre is a licensed massage therapist and driver who said he had a negative experience working at City Hall in contract security. He said he is running because District 4 Incumbent Greg Casar never responded to emails to address his concerns.