Some Sunset Valley residents upset with City rules on signs near the right-of-way

After the City reminded residents to move their signs, many of which show who they support politically, some are claiming it's a violation of free speech.

SUNSET VALLEY, Texas — If you've driven through Sunset Valley, you may notice it's a city where the neighborhoods are as quiet as the political spirit is loud.

Signs showing support for candidates on both sides of the aisle typically line streets like Pillow Road.

"We are a politically active bunch of people," said Susan Kolbly, a longtime Sunset Valley resident.

But Kolbly, along with some other neighbors, is concerned about a notice sent out last week from the Sunset Valley city administrator to residents. The notice read in part: "Please help us keep our City looking the best it can, and move any signs out of the ROW. Staff will be collecting any signs in violation beginning on Monday, October 5, 2020."

In addition to short notice and the fact that Election Day is less than a month away, Kolbly said she believes if some properties move their signs back, they won't be seen.

"Which is an absolute abridgment of our freedom of speech,” Kolbly said. "During a time in which we can’t go out and have town hall meetings and other public gatherings, this is one of the very few ways in which we can express our position on the election."

Resident and former Sunset Valley mayor Terry Cowan said it's a right-of-way rule and it hasn't really been enforced in the past, with the exception of a time where real estate signs became an issue.

"It’s an inclusive city where we respect our differences and everybody has the right and is encouraged to say what they believe," Cowan said. "This close into an election, I’ve never seen it enforced."

Sunset Valley Mayor Rose Cardona told KVUE over the phone Tuesday that the notice was sent out as a reminder and the City didn't expect the uproar from neighbors.

"We have a city right-of-way, which everybody has, and it’s a certain extension from the center point of the road and it was just simply us reminding residents, 'Hey, you need to keep the right-of-way clear of all signs,'" Cardona said. "Part of it at this point is just trying to help residents know, 'This is where the City property starts and stops, this is where your property starts and stops.'"

She added that the rules in place are supposed to help with safety on the roads and for when contractors perform maintenance on the public right-of-ways.

Sylvia Carillo-Trevino, the Sunset Valley city administrator, explained that violations are not consistently tracked, but the rule falls under Chapter 14 of the Land Development Code. The City published an FAQ explaining the rules about signs on or near the right-of-way here.

In the FAQ, the City claims the rule is not an infringement of the First Amendment and cites section 14.405 of the City's land development code, which reads in part: "No portion of a freestanding sign shall be permitted to extend into the public right of way."

The City also cites section 14.509, which reads in part: "The City Administrator shall have the authority, and the duty, to remove or cause to be removed and impounded any sign, poster, handbill, banner, streamer or other outdoor advertising erected, placed, altered, maintained, or neglected in violation of this Chapter."

"Do we have a regular schedule of when we do this? No. Is there a certain number of complaints that triggers us to do something? No," Cardona said. "Have we pulled up any signs? No. Are we going to be pulling up anybody’s sign? No. Especially not now because clearly there are residents that are upset by this and we’re just not a city that does that."

Still, some neighbors like Kolbly and Cowan say the signs should not be an issue.

"If the citizens want this, and we overwhelmingly do want our signs to stay, why not wait a month?" Kolbly said.

There are many rules under the Texas Election Code, some of which directly apply to signs. Section 259.003, on the regulation of political signs by a municipality, reads in part:

"(b) A municipal charter provision or ordinance that regulates signs may not, for a sign that contains primarily a political message and that is located on private real property with the consent of the property owner:

(1) prohibit the sign from being placed;

(2) require a permit or approval of the municipality or impose a fee for the sign to be placed;

(3) restrict the size of the sign; or

(4) provide for a charge for the removal of a political sign that is greater than the charge for removal of other signs regulated by ordinance."

Other rules under the Texas Election Code include that cities can't charge anyone a fee to put up a campaign sign or restrict the size of a sign. But property associations, like homeowners associations, can limit signs because of things like size, offensive language or if they have decorations like balloons or lights.