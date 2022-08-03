Organizations behind San Marcos marijuana decriminalization measure host 'get out the vote' event

The organizations were joined by numerous local candidates on the grounds of Texas State University as they focus on getting college students to vote.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — On Monday afternoon, Mano Amiga Action and Ground Game Texas kicked off their “get out the vote” campaign for City of San Marcos Proposition A, the ballot measure that would decriminalize marijuana.

The organizations were joined by numerous local candidates on the grounds of Texas State University as they focus on getting college students to vote.

In June, the groups announced they had collected enough signatures to secure a ballot initiative to decriminalize marijuana across the City of San Marcos. In July, those signatures were certified by the city clerk, and they have now also been certified by the city council.

Organizers said they had individually verified more than 4,600 unique signatures. According to City Charter, only 4,182 are required, which is 10% of of registered voters in San Marcos.

The coalition said despite collecting more than 11,000 signatures from residents, only 4,667 of their voter registrations were up to date. The groups said they are now working to help any petition signee who is not registered in San Marcos update their registration and navigate the process to do so.

“Access to information is a serious barrier when it comes to civic engagement,” said Sam Benavides, communications director with Mano Amiga. “We saw that during the signature-collecting phase of this campaign, we had an extremely low verification rate. So many people don’t know they need to update their voter registration each time they move, even if they continue living in the same city. And with students, it’s common to move apartments every year.”

The group distributed literature, yard signs, stickers and rally signs to those backing the ballot measure.

“This campaign has a wonderful opportunity to register thousands of new voters and, even more importantly, convince those new voters to cast their ballot this November,” said Mike Siegel, political director for Ground Game Texas. “San Marcos might surprise a lot of people when record numbers of students turn out to pass Prop. A and decriminalize weed.”

According to a report from Community Impact, the measure's current language calls for the elimination of enforcement for those found in possession of 4 ounces or less of marijuana.

A similar ballot initiative was also recently successful in Austin, with voters casting their votes to pass it. The Austin initiative also banned the use of no-knock warrants.

Ground Game Texas is also working on another marijuana ballot item in Killeen.