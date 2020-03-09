San Marcos City Council approves general, special election vote centers

On Sep. 3, the San Marcos City Council approved the list of 2020 general and special election vote centers.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — With the Nov. elections right around the corner, the San Marcos City Council approved the list of 2020 general and special election vote centers during a meeting Tuesday night. The proposed vote centers were first approved by the Hays County Commissioner’s Court on Aug. 25.

The early voting period was extended this year to allow almost an additional week of voting. It will take place from Oct. 13 through Oct. 30.

Early voting locations in San Marcos include:

Hays County Government Center

Hays County Transportation Yarrington Building

Live Oak Health Partners

The Texas State University Performing Arts Center

Registered Hays County voters may vote at any polling place in the county and are not restricted by the city in which they live.

Fifteen Vote Centers across the city will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Election day, registered Hays County voters can vote at any of the 36 election day vote center locations throughout the county.

To view a full list of early voting and general election polling locations in Hays County, check out this two-page guide or this interactive map.

To vote by mail, voters must meet the requirements below:

Must have a disability

65 years of age or older

Expect to be absent from the county or be confined in jail

To apply to vote by mail, fill out the application on this page and mail it to the Hays County Early Voting Clerk.

Ballots must be received by Oct. 23 to be considered.