City of Round Rock has largest bond in its history on May ballot

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The City of Round Rock has the biggest bond in its history on the ballot for May's Election Day.

The $274 million bond is broken down into two different propositions – one for improved parks and another for public safety.

The mayor said that the bond is an effort to make important upgrades to keep up with the city's rapid growth.

"It is the biggest [bond] in the history of Round Rock, but Round Rock is the biggest it's been in its history, right? And so, it just comes with growth," Mayor Craig Morgan said.

Morgan explained that the city is known for its parks and trails.

"All of that brings people to Round Rock. They spend their money, and then they leave. But it helps us maintain a very affordable cost of living in our tax rate," Morgan said.

In Prop A, which would cost $230 million, the City is asking for money to help with things like improvements to "Play For All Abilities" park, adding new trails and remodeling the Clay Madsen Recreation Center.

"Central Texas is booming. And one thing that Round Rock [has] done really well is planned well," Morgan said.

Prop B, which would cost $44 million, would pay for public safety improvements, like two new fire stations and expanding the public safety training center.

"Our citizens demand to be safe, and we want to continue that progress up and maintain that with our growth," Morgan said.

The $274 million bond would create an increase of almost 7 cents on the tax rate, with an estimated $36 to $48 annual increase stretched out over the next five to seven years for residents.

That increased tax money is something that not everyone is willing to pay – but Morgan said it's money the City doesn't ask for often.

"We've almost spent $100 million on one-time projects from our savings through sales tax and all that. So that's why we've been able to have bonds about every ten years versus maybe every three to four years," Morgan said.

Morgan wants people to educate themselves on the bonds and make sure it's something they want for their city.

Not everyone wants to pay the increase, and some residents have been providing their opinions on a Facebook post regarding the bond.

One commenter stated that the residents cannot afford tax increases right now. Another person stated in part, "Do you want to pay higher property tax?????? We can’t afford now. Vote it down"

Morgan said that he and the city council members are available to answer any questions regarding the bond on the Facebook post. Residents are encouraged to ask any question on it.

Residents can read a larger breakdown on the bond and what it would do for the city on the website.

