Here's who won the Texas House and Senate runoff races around Central Texas

Several seats representing Central Texans in the Texas Legislature were on the ballot in the runoff elections. Take a look at the results.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas primary runoff elections are coming to an end as polls have closed and voters have cast their ballots for their preferred candidates from a narrow field of candidates.

Several Central Texas races for seats in the Texas Legislature headed into runoffs between the top two candidates in districts where a clear winner wasn’t selected in the March elections. All the state runoff election races covered below are on the Republican side of the ballot.

After the votes are tallied and verified in the coming days, voters will have a clear idea of who will be on the ballot to represent them in the Texas Legislature.

Here’s a look at who won in the runoffs. These candidates will appear on the November ballot.

Texas Senate District 24

(Burnet, Gillespie, Llano counties)

Republican Pete Flores defeated Raul Reyes in the runoff election. Flores will now face Democrat Kathy Jones-Hospod in November.

Texas House District 17

(Bastrop, Caldwell, Lee counties)

Republican Stan Gerdes defeated Paul Pape in the runoff election. Gerdes will now face Democrat Madeline Eden in November.

Texas House District 19

(Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, Travis counties)

Republican Ellen Troxclair defeated Justin Berry in the runoff election. Troxclair will now face Democrat Pam Baggett in November.

Texas House District 52

(Williamson County)

In the race for the Republican nomination to represent Texas House Distrct 52, neither candidate has been declared the winner as of 8 p.m. on May 25. Caroline Harris currently leads the race as Patrick McGuinnes trails by 2 percentage points.

Harris claimed victory, posting to social media and thanking voters for choosing her to be their Republican candidate. McGuinness on the other hand posted to social media saying the vote count showed him "losing a razor-close race" and thanked those who supported him along the way.

Whoever is selected as the winner will face Democrat Luis Echegaray in November.

Texas House District 73

(Hays County)

The race for the Republican nomination in Texas House District 73 has not been officially decided as of 8 p.m. on May 25. Carrie Isaac currently leads Barron Casteel by 2 percentage points.

Isaac claimed victory on May 25 in a social media post. Meanwhile, Casteel has not officially conceded or said anything regarding the vote count on social media.

Once the votes are counted and a winner officially selected, Isaac or Casteel will face Democrat Justin Calhoun in November.

Texas House District 85

(Fayette County)

Republican Stan Kitzman defeated incumbent Phil Stephenson in the runoff election. Kitzman will now face Democrat Larry E. Baggett in November.

See more runoff election results from around the state and Central Texas here.