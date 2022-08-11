Nonprofit group sending pizza to the polls nationwide

If anyone is stuck in line for an hour or more, the group will send pizzas free of charge.

AUSTIN, Texas — One national nonprofit organization is working to keep voters fed this Election Day.

The group is called Pizza to the Polls. It relies on donations to get pizzas delivered to polling locations with a wait time of an hour or longer.

"Our mission is to deliver free food to people who are participating in civic life, from long lines at polling places to nonpartisan events focused on voter education, registration, and turnout," its website states.

The organization started during the 2016 election as long wait times were reported around the country.

"By the morning of Election Day, we had raised $10k and were confronted with the seemingly impossible task of spending it all before the polls closed," the website states. "We recruited and trained a team of 20+ volunteers to order and coordinate the delivery of 2k+ pizzas to 100+ polling places across 24 states."

That year, it raised $40,000 from 1,500 donors, delivering more than 20,000 slices of pizza.

Since then, Pizza to the Polls has sent more than 85,000 pizzas to 49 states and more than 4,000 polling places.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Pizza to the Polls was already working to deliver pizzas to four polling locations in the Austin area.

To report a long line to get a pizza delivered or to learn more about the organization, click here. To check voting wait times in Travis County, click here.