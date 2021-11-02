RESULTS: Pflugerville voters weighing in on emergency services

One Pflugerville proposition would allow ESD 17 to provide ambulance services to ESD 2. The other would add a tax.

AUSTIN, Texas — While there are no big candidates on the Nov. 2 ballot, there are some pretty important local propositions. In Pflugerville, voters are weighing in on emergency services.

Proposition A would allow the newly-created Travis County Emergency Services District (ESD) 17 to provide ambulance services to ESD 2. That district covers parts of Pflugerville and its extraterritorial jurisdiction.

Proposition B would add a tax, which is why some were against the proposal. They say it's a double tax because Pflugerville residents would be taxed for both ESD 2 and ESD 17.

Both Travis County EMS Services District 17 (ESD) Proposition A and Proposition B failed to pass. Sixty-one percent of voters cast their votes against Prop A, and 64% voted against Prop B.

"Maybe the first year, it won't be exactly double. But in our experience, taxes never go down. So, once you have another taxing authority, they never go away," said Melody Ryan, a Pflugerville resident who is against the proposal.

But those who are for this proposal say it's not actually a double tax.

"The ambulance service we provide has never been funded," said Josh Stubblefield, president of the Pflugerville Firefighters Association. "We have to pay for it out of a fire budget. So the double tax, it's completely false."

Emergency services in this area have become an important discussion because of Pflugerville's rapid growth. Pflugerville City Council members are also trying to figure out ways to make sure everyone has access, but they're against these propositions. Instead, they're looking into a private ambulance service.

Need to know if you're registered to vote? Don't know what you need to bring when you vote? We answered those questions, as well as other frequently asked voting questions in our November election voter guide.

For the latest election coverage, visit KVUE.com/VoteTexas. For results on Election Day, visit KVUE.com/Elections.