Pflugerville residents to vote on $191M transportation, parks and recreation bond in November

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — When Pflugerville residents cast their ballots in November, they will decide on a $191.3 million bond package.
If all three propositions are approved, the money would go toward transportation and parks and recreation improvements in the city.
In February, the Pflugerville City Council authorized a May 2020 bond election for a $101.7 million transportation bond. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the election was postponed, and the city council added two additional bond proposals. On Tuesday, Aug. 11, Pflugerville City Council approved a total of three propositions totaling $191.3 million.
Here's a breakdown of which projects that money would be spent on for each proposition.
Proposition A: $101.7 million for transportation projects in Pflugerville
If approved, Proposition A would go toward intersection improvements, City neighborhood street reconstruction and other projects.
$15.1 million would go toward improving the following city intersections:
- State Highway 130 at County Road 138
- East Pflugerville Parkway at FM 685
- Heatherwilde Boulevard at Pecan Street
- FM 685 at Pecan Street
- FM 685 and Copper Mine Drive Overpass
- Hodde/Weiss at Cele Road
$20.3 million would go toward reconstructing the following neighborhood streets:
- 10th Street
- Algreg Street
- Applewood Drive
- Bushmills Road
- Butler National Drive and Diablo Drive
- Caldwells Lane
- Cedar Ridge Drive
- Dalshank Road
- Edgemere Drive
- Grand National Avenue
- Great Basin Avenue
- Kay Lane
- Lincoln Avenue
- Mashburn Street
- Meadow Creek Drive
- Mountain View Drive
- Oak Ridge Drive
- Option Avenue
- Picadilly Drive
- Pflugerville Loop
- Plumbago Drive
- Rowe Loop
- Russell Street
- Sullivan Street
- Taylor Avenue
- West Custers Creek Bend
- Windermere Drive
- Yellow Sage Street
Here are other improvements that proposition would address:
- $12.6 million would go toward widening Immanuel Road to a three-lane roadway
- $5.8 million would go toward lane alignment, right-of-way acquisition, utility relocation and coordination and surveying at FM 685
- $9 million would connect frontage road gaps at the State Highway 45 frontage roads
- $14.3 million would widen Kelly Lane Phase 3 to a four-lane section
- $5.7 million would extend Pfluger Farm Lane North north to SH 45
- $2.2 million would engineer and design for a future two-lane section at Main Street
- $2.6 million would widen Central Commerce Drive to a three-lane section
- $3.8 million would widen Picadilly Drive to a three-lane section
- $4.4 million would realign Cameron Road to a two-lane urban section from the Pecan Street and Weiss Lane intersection to Cameron Road South
- $2.3 million would engineer and design East Pflugerville Parkway to create a four-lane, divided street between Colorado Sand Drive and Weiss Lane
- $3.7 million would go toward preliminary engineering and design to widen East Pecan Street to six lanes across State Highway 130
Proposition B: $42.3 million for parks and recreation projects in Pflugerville
If approved, the money from Proposition B would go toward improvements for the Pflugerville Parks and Recreation Department, including trail improvements and neighborhood parks improvements.
Here's a breakdown of what the money would go:
- $1.6 million would close remaining trail gaps in the trail system, enhance the overall trail system with the development of trailheads at appropriate locations and develop a wayfinding system for trail users and visitors.
- $7.4 million would fund the development of neighborhood parks, including Mallard, Pecan, Kelly Lane, Picadilly and Wilbarger Phase 2.
- $5.6 million would create land acquisition for more than 20 acres for recreation space, destination play space and future needs.
- $11 million would develop the north side of Lake Pflugerville, around to the west boundary and minor improvements at the Biehle property off Becker Farm Road.
- $15.2 million would expand the sports fields with six additional baseball and softball fields and associated infrastructure at the 1849 Park.
- $1.6 million would go toward the Phase 1 development of a destination playground.
Proposition C: $47.3 million for a recreation center in Pflugerville
If approved, Proposition C would allocate $47.3 million for the development of a new recreation and senior center in Pflugerville.
You can learn more about the projects and ballot language for each proposition on Pflugerville's website.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: