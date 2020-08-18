Pflugerville residents to vote on $191M transportation, parks and recreation bond in November

Voters will have the chance to weigh in on three propositions.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — When Pflugerville residents cast their ballots in November, they will decide on a $191.3 million bond package.

If all three propositions are approved, the money would go toward transportation and parks and recreation improvements in the city.

In February, the Pflugerville City Council authorized a May 2020 bond election for a $101.7 million transportation bond. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the election was postponed, and the city council added two additional bond proposals. On Tuesday, Aug. 11, Pflugerville City Council approved a total of three propositions totaling $191.3 million.

Here's a breakdown of which projects that money would be spent on for each proposition.

Proposition A: $101.7 million for transportation projects in Pflugerville

If approved, Proposition A would go toward intersection improvements, City neighborhood street reconstruction and other projects.

$15.1 million would go toward improving the following city intersections:

State Highway 130 at County Road 138

East Pflugerville Parkway at FM 685

Heatherwilde Boulevard at Pecan Street

FM 685 at Pecan Street

FM 685 and Copper Mine Drive Overpass

Hodde/Weiss at Cele Road

$20.3 million would go toward reconstructing the following neighborhood streets:

10th Street

Algreg Street

Applewood Drive

Bushmills Road

Butler National Drive and Diablo Drive

Caldwells Lane

Cedar Ridge Drive

Dalshank Road

Edgemere Drive

Grand National Avenue

Great Basin Avenue

Kay Lane

Lincoln Avenue

Mashburn Street

Meadow Creek Drive

Mountain View Drive

Oak Ridge Drive

Option Avenue

Picadilly Drive

Pflugerville Loop

Plumbago Drive

Rowe Loop

Russell Street

Sullivan Street

Taylor Avenue

West Custers Creek Bend

Windermere Drive

Yellow Sage Street

Here are other improvements that proposition would address:

$12.6 million would go toward widening Immanuel Road to a three-lane roadway

$5.8 million would go toward lane alignment, right-of-way acquisition, utility relocation and coordination and surveying at FM 685

$9 million would connect frontage road gaps at the State Highway 45 frontage roads

$14.3 million would widen Kelly Lane Phase 3 to a four-lane section

$5.7 million would extend Pfluger Farm Lane North north to SH 45

$2.2 million would engineer and design for a future two-lane section at Main Street

$2.6 million would widen Central Commerce Drive to a three-lane section

$3.8 million would widen Picadilly Drive to a three-lane section

$4.4 million would realign Cameron Road to a two-lane urban section from the Pecan Street and Weiss Lane intersection to Cameron Road South

to a two-lane urban section from the Pecan Street and Weiss Lane intersection to Cameron Road South $2.3 million would engineer and design East Pflugerville Parkway to create a four-lane, divided street between Colorado Sand Drive and Weiss Lane

$3.7 million would go toward preliminary engineering and design to widen East Pecan Street to six lanes across State Highway 130

Proposition B: $42.3 million for parks and recreation projects in Pflugerville

If approved, the money from Proposition B would go toward improvements for the Pflugerville Parks and Recreation Department, including trail improvements and neighborhood parks improvements.

Here's a breakdown of what the money would go:

$1.6 million would close remaining trail gaps in the trail system, enhance the overall trail system with the development of trailheads at appropriate locations and develop a wayfinding system for trail users and visitors.

would close remaining trail gaps in the trail system, enhance the overall trail system with the development of trailheads at appropriate locations and develop a wayfinding system for trail users and visitors. $7.4 million would fund the development of neighborhood parks, including Mallard, Pecan, Kelly Lane, Picadilly and Wilbarger Phase 2.

would fund the development of neighborhood parks, including Mallard, Pecan, Kelly Lane, Picadilly and Wilbarger Phase 2. $5.6 million would create land acquisition for more than 20 acres for recreation space, destination play space and future needs.

would create land acquisition for more than 20 acres for recreation space, destination play space and future needs. $11 million would develop the north side of Lake Pflugerville, around to the west boundary and minor improvements at the Biehle property off Becker Farm Road.

would develop the north side of Lake Pflugerville, around to the west boundary and minor improvements at the Biehle property off Becker Farm Road. $15.2 million would expand the sports fields with six additional baseball and softball fields and associated infrastructure at the 1849 Park.

would expand the sports fields with six additional baseball and softball fields and associated infrastructure at the 1849 Park. $1.6 million would go toward the Phase 1 development of a destination playground.

Proposition C: $47.3 million for a recreation center in Pflugerville

If approved, Proposition C would allocate $47.3 million for the development of a new recreation and senior center in Pflugerville.

You can learn more about the projects and ballot language for each proposition on Pflugerville's website.