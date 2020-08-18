x
Pflugerville residents to vote on $191M transportation, parks and recreation bond in November

Voters will have the chance to weigh in on three propositions.
Credit: City of Pflugerville
City of Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — When Pflugerville residents cast their ballots in November, they will decide on a $191.3 million bond package.

If all three propositions are approved, the money would go toward transportation and parks and recreation improvements in the city. 

In February, the Pflugerville City Council authorized a May 2020 bond election for a $101.7 million transportation bond. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the election was postponed, and the city council added two additional bond proposals. On Tuesday, Aug. 11, Pflugerville City Council approved a total of three propositions totaling $191.3 million.

Here's a breakdown of which projects that money would be spent on for each proposition.

Proposition A: $101.7 million for transportation projects in Pflugerville

If approved, Proposition A would go toward intersection improvements, City neighborhood street reconstruction and other projects.

$15.1 million would go toward improving the following city intersections:

  • State Highway 130 at County Road 138
  • East Pflugerville Parkway at FM 685
  • Heatherwilde Boulevard at Pecan Street
  • FM 685 at Pecan Street
  • FM 685 and Copper Mine Drive Overpass
  • Hodde/Weiss at Cele Road

$20.3 million would go toward reconstructing the following neighborhood streets:

  • 10th Street
  • Algreg Street
  • Applewood Drive
  • Bushmills Road
  • Butler National Drive and Diablo Drive
  • Caldwells Lane 
  • Cedar Ridge Drive
  • Dalshank Road
  • Edgemere Drive
  • Grand National Avenue
  • Great Basin Avenue
  • Kay Lane
  • Lincoln Avenue
  • Mashburn Street
  • Meadow Creek Drive 
  • Mountain View Drive
  • Oak Ridge Drive
  • Option Avenue
  • Picadilly Drive
  • Pflugerville Loop
  • Plumbago Drive
  • Rowe Loop
  • Russell Street
  • Sullivan Street
  • Taylor Avenue
  • West Custers Creek Bend
  • Windermere Drive
  • Yellow Sage Street

Here are other improvements that proposition would address:

  • $12.6 million would go toward widening Immanuel Road to a three-lane roadway
  • $5.8 million would go toward lane alignment, right-of-way acquisition, utility relocation and coordination and surveying at FM 685
  • $9 million would connect frontage road gaps at the State Highway 45 frontage roads
  • $14.3 million would widen Kelly Lane Phase 3 to a four-lane section
  • $5.7 million would extend Pfluger Farm Lane North north to SH 45 
  • $2.2 million would engineer and design for a future two-lane section at Main Street
  • $2.6 million would widen Central Commerce Drive to a three-lane section
  • $3.8 million would widen Picadilly Drive to a three-lane section
  • $4.4 million would realign Cameron Road to a two-lane urban section from the Pecan Street and Weiss Lane intersection to Cameron Road South 
  • $2.3 million would engineer and design East Pflugerville Parkway to create a four-lane, divided street between Colorado Sand Drive and Weiss Lane 
  • $3.7 million would go toward preliminary engineering and design to widen East Pecan Street to six lanes across State Highway 130

Proposition B: $42.3 million for parks and recreation projects in Pflugerville

If approved, the money from Proposition B would go toward improvements for the Pflugerville Parks and Recreation Department, including trail improvements and neighborhood parks improvements.

Here's a breakdown of what the money would go:

  • $1.6 million would close remaining trail gaps in the trail system, enhance the overall trail system with the development of trailheads at appropriate locations and develop a wayfinding system for trail users and visitors.
  • $7.4 million would fund the development of neighborhood parks, including Mallard, Pecan, Kelly Lane, Picadilly and Wilbarger Phase 2. 
  • $5.6 million would create land acquisition for more than 20 acres for recreation space, destination play space and future needs. 
  • $11 million would develop the north side of Lake Pflugerville, around to the west boundary and minor improvements at the Biehle property off Becker Farm Road.
  • $15.2 million would expand the sports fields with six additional baseball and softball fields and associated infrastructure at the 1849 Park.
  • $1.6 million would go toward the Phase 1 development of a destination playground.

Proposition C: $47.3 million for a recreation center in Pflugerville

If approved, Proposition C would allocate $47.3 million for the development of a new recreation and senior center in Pflugerville.  

You can learn more about the projects and ballot language for each proposition on Pflugerville's website.

