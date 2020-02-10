P. Terry's offers employees PTO to vote in 2020 election

The burger joint's Westlake location will also serve as a polling place on Election Day.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-based fast food chain P. Terry's Burger Stand announced it will provide its employees one hour of PTO to support early voting in the 2020 election.

P. Terry’s said the “get out the vote” initiative will encourage voting and allow employees at all its 18 locations to vote while on the clock if necessary.

As part of its efforts, P. Terry’s will help coordinate rides to poll locations and provide information about polling places, dates, times and FAQs about the candidates.

The burger joint also said its Westlake location will be an approved polling location on Election Day, Nov. 3, to help alleviate the concerns of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The location at 701 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Building H, will not serve as a polling location during the early voting period.