After record initial ballot rejections in March, Williamson Count makes change to reduce confusion

According to the Texas Secretary of State, more than 12% of mail-in ballots were rejected statewide in the primary, compared to 1% in the 2020 presidential election.

AUSTIN, Texas — After high initial ballot rejections in the March primary, Williamson County is making changes to reduce confusion about the new laws.

Early voting for the November election starts in less than a week and runs from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4.

"This is going to be the real first test of the new laws," said St. Edwards University political science professor Brian Smith

Like many, he's wondering how election offices are handling new election laws.

"Well, it's been challenging, and the scope of these laws has never been greater in how it affects elections," said Chris Davis, elections administrator, Williamson County.

Davis said one major need has already been met – poll workers.

"We've got all of our early voting locations and slots for that filled as well as Election day and currently just working on our reserve pool," said Davis.

Davis' biggest concern is mail-in ballots.

"Mail-in ballot rejection rates were initially very high with counties in Texas," said Davis.

That was in the March primary. It was the first time mail-in voters had to provide their social security number or driver's license number on both the ballot application and underneath the envelope flap.

"A lot of folks weren't aware," said Davis.

In March, Davis said Williamson County saw a historic initial rejection rate of about 11%.

"We've learned through some of the mistakes," said Davis.

Davis said they've made some changes – for example, providing instructional inserts with mail-in ballots to cut down on confusion.

"We are ready for it, and we have great staff here and we have great support in our county," said Davis.

Smith said voters need to be ready too.

"Voting is going to be difficult because it is such an important election, and for Election Day make sure you budget time to wait in line," said Smith.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 28.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8, Election Day.

