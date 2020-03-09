New poll shows Joe Biden with 10-point lead in race for the White House

A new national poll from Quinnipiac University shows former Vice President Joe Biden leading among likely voters against President Donald Trump.

A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a sizable lead over President Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

From Friday, Aug. 28 through Monday, Aug. 31, pollsters asked likely voters who they would vote for in the presidential race if the election were held today. Fifty-two percent said Biden, while 42% said President Trump. Even with the 3% margin of error, Biden is still in the lead.

Wednesday's poll is the first national poll of likely voters in the 2020 presidential race from Quinnipiac University.

For context, the KVUE News team also took a look at the Real Clear Politics (RCP) stats, which combine polling data to create an average. According to RCP, Biden is leading against the president about 50% to 42%.

Pollsters also asked likely voters about the president's job approval. Forty-three percent of the people polled approve of the job President Trump is doing, while 54% disapprove. And 41% approve of how he's handling the COVID-19 pandemic, while 57% disapprove.

"With the majority feeling the country has lost ground, the president has a big gap to make up in a very short period of time," said Tim Malloy, polling analyst for Quinnipiac University. "President Trump is pushing safety as a campaign issue, but with racial strife, a pandemic that just never seems to go away and an economy that seems to be on life support, voters foresee a more reliable lifeline in the Biden and Harris ticket."

Quinnipiac University pollsters also asked likely voters if the country is better or worse off than it was in 2016 – the year of the last presidential election. Fifty-eight percent said America is worse off compared to 38% who said it's better.

Regardless of whom people intend to vote for, most said they won't wait until Nov. 3 to cast their ballots. Pollsters found 51% of likely voters plan to either vote early or by mail, compared to 45% who plan to vote on Election Day. The rest are undecided.

In Texas, the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5. Early voting will run from Oct. 13-30 and Election Day is Nov. 3.