AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous story related to current Travis County DA Margaret Moore.

An Austin attorney and Republican is challenging Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore.

On Monday, Martin Harry announced his candidacy for the office, saying he would be seeking the Republican nomination. He said the office has "come under attack" with allegations of mismanagement and mass incarceration and cited criticisms of Moore that say she has failed to properly prosecute sexual assault cases and claims that say she is complicit with Democrat judges in the county "in the mass incarceration of indigent persons."

Moore's office has faced criticism over its handling of sexual assault cases, as recently as last month. In November, the Austin Firefighters Association released a series of videos featuring sexual assault and sexual harassment victims that took aim at Moore, saying she didn't do enough to protect the victims. In September, a woman sued Moore and Assistant DA Melinda Montford for defamation over the office's handling of her sexual assault case. In August, Moore released her office's track record against sexual assault cases in response to the criticism.

Harry said that Democrat candidates opposing Moore are "campaigning to discredit the criminal justice system, promote racial division and to divide our community into competing groups" and he instead wants to build public confidence in the criminal justice system and unite the community.

Those Democrat candidates running against Moore are Jose Garza and Erin Martinson.

Harry said his campaign aspires to "unify Republicans, Democrats and Independents to support a District Attorney Office committed to prosecuting criminals, preventing crime and protecting the interests of victims of crime."

