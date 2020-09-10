x
List: Mail-in ballot drop off locations by county

Here's where you can deliver your mail-in ballot ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

AUSTIN, Texas — Ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3, voters have the option to deliver their mail-in ballots to one location per county. This is due to a proclamation announced by Gov. Greg Abbott on Oct. 1 to enhance ballot security protocols.

As of early this week, there are at least four lawsuits – three in federal court and one at the county level – challenging Gov. Abbott's order. 

As of Oct. 9, here is where you can drop off your mail-in ballots in Travis, Williamson, Hays and Bastrop counties if you are concerned about mailing them.

Bastrop County

Bastrop County has extended its hand-delivery period for vote-by-mail ballots. You can deliver your own personal ballot to the Bastrop County Elections Department during regular business hours any time after you receive and mark it. 

And on Election Day, you can hand-deliver your ballot between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. You'll be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID when you arrive at the address below. 

Bastrop County Elections
804 Pecan St.
Bastrop, TX 78602

Hays County

Hays County Elections
712 South Stagecoach Trail #1012
San Marcos, TX 78666-5999

Travis County

The Travis Couty Elections office will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until early voting begins.

Once early voting begins, hours will expand to the times listed below:

  • Oct. 13 - Nov. 1: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday - Saturday; 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday
  • Nov. 2: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Nov. 3: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Voters may only hand-deliver their own carrier envelope, must present an acceptable form of ID, will be asked to sign a signature roster, and will then deposit their mail-in ballot into a ballot box.

Travis County Elections
5501 Airport Blvd.
Austin, TX 78751-1410

Williamson County

A voter can hand-deliver their own ballot during business hours to the address listed below. Williamson County does not have a dropbox. 

Inner Loop Annex
301 SE Inner Loop, Ste. 104
Georgetown, TX 78626

