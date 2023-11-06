Results: Local runoff elections in Bastrop, Williamson counties

Voters went to the polls on Saturday to decide Bastrop mayor and Hutto City Council Place 5.

BASTROP, Texas — Voters in Williamson and Bastrop counties headed to the polls on Saturday for the local runoff elections.

In Bastrop County, the mayor's race was on the ballot, with Lyle Nelson and Dock Jackson running for the seat.

Nelson defeated Jackson, winning 52% of the vote to Jackson's 48%. Nelson will succeed Connie Schroeder, who was first elected in 2017 and was Bastrop's first female mayor.

"A huge THANK YOU to all those that got out and voted today," Nelson said in a social media post on Saturday night. "I appreciate your support and I am looking forward to serving the Bastrop community!"

Nelson is a former Bastrop City Council member who served from 2017 to 2022. He is also the chief of staff for the Capital Area Rural Transportation System.

His campaign focused on managing growth and development as Central Texas grows.

In Williamson County, the race for Hutto City Council Place 5 was on the ballot. The final candidates for that seat were Dana Wilcott and James Weaver.

Wilcott won that election with 63% of the vote to Weaver's 37%.

Polls closed at 7 p.m.